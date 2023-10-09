The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday ahead of the Scottish Premiership shutdown...

Celtic and Rangers head into the latest international break on the back off weekend Premiership victories over Kilmarnock and St Mirren respectively.

It was another busy weekend of top-flight action despite the weather conditions, with the Hoops bouncing back from their midweek Champions League loss by running out 3-1 winners over Killie on Saturday, while Steven Davis picked up his first three points to end his spell as interim Gers boss in Paisley on Sunday.

In other news, there are a few transfer headlines continuing to do the rounds. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Monday, October 9:

Celtic star suffers latest international snub

In-form Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has suffered his latest Denmark setback after he was snubbed by national team boss Kasper Hjulmand for a SECOND time.

O’Riley, who has notched five goals and two assists so far this season for Brendan Rodgers’ side, was expected to earn his first Danish senior call-up for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino this month.

However, the Hoops star was omitted from the initial squad last week and now Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg has been invited to join up with Hjulmand’s men instead of O’Riley after Bournemouth central midfielder Philip Billing decided to withdraw with a minor injury.

It comes just days after Hjulmand insisted O’Riley was on his radar after already surpassing last season’s goal tally. Explaining his decision to leave out the player, Hjulmand put it down to tactical reasons.

He stated: “O’Riley’s an interesting option but I have chosen players who best suit the way we want to play in these two games coming up. He’s an attacking midfielder who plays best in a three-man midfield. He’s a skilled ball player who’s got off to a good start.”

Ex-Rangers youngster ‘won’t be joining’ SPFL club

Former Rangers academy product Josh McPake will NOT be offered the chance to sign for League One side Hamilton Accies. Reports claimed the 22-year-old had joined the Lanarkshire club on trial earlier this week in a bid to win a deal with John Rankin’s side, but director of football Gerry Strain admitted McPake is only using their training facilities in an effort to keep fit.

Free agent McPake left Ibrox last month and it is understood his next possible destination could be south of the border, where he previously had loan spells at Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers in recent years.

Strain confirmed the midfielder’s wages are out of Hamilton’s budget, admitting: “Josh is a cracking lad and a cracking talent, but we won’t be signing him. He came in to start training and keep himself ticking over so he can eventually get a move. But there is no trial and he won’t be signing. He is utilising our facilities.