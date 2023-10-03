The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday ahead of midweek European action.

Another massive week in Scottish football lies in store as Rangers continue their search for Michael Beale’s successor, while Celtic are preparing for a crunch Champions League encounter with Lazio on Wednesday night.

Steven Davis has been placed in interim charge of the Ibrox club for Thursday’s Europa League match against Aris Limassol and potentially this weekend’s league match at St Mirren. Meanwhile, the Hoops now have a commanding seven-point lead over their Glasgow rivalsd at the top of the Scottish Premiership following the weekend’s results.

There has been plenty going on behind the scenes with a former Hoops star penning a new long-term deal with German giants Bayer Leverkusen, delaying a transfer windfall. Also, a recently departed Rangers youngster has been offered a trial period by an SPFL side. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, October 3:

Jeremie Frimpong Celtic transfer value increases

Celtic will have to wait a bit longer to land a transfer windfall for Jeremie Frimpong after the former Hoops defender agreed a bumper new long-term deal at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has penned a contract extension with with Bundesliga side through to the summer of 2028 following months of speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League amid serious interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Signed previously by Neil lennon for cross-border compensation, Frimpong was sold to the German club for £11million just a short time later - with a 30 percent sell-on clause inserted in the deal.

The Parkhead club could now be set to earn a hefty fee further down the line after Leverkusen tied the full-back down following a sublime two-year spell, netting 13 times in 103 appearances.

Ex-Rangers midfielder offered ‘trial’ by SPFL club

Freed Rangers midfielder Josh McPake has been handed a chance to go on trial with SPFL League One side Hamilton Accies as he continues his search to find a new club.

The 22-year-old was released by the Ibrox club at the start of September but has yet to be snapped up and Football Scotland report Accies boss John Rankin has now invited him to train with his first-team squad with a view to earning a permanent deal.

A product of the Gers academy set-up, McPake’s found game time limited after making just one solitary first-team appearance as a substitute against Gibraltese outfit St Joseph’s in a Europa League qualifer back in July 2019.

He subsequently headed out on loan, having spells in the Scottish Champions with Dundee and then Morton before heading south of the border with Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere.