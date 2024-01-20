Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a quiet January transfer window for Celtic and Rangers with very few incomings and only a couple of outgoings so far this month.

There is still plenty of time for both Glasgow giants to finalise deals and new arrivals are expected in the next 11 days. Rangers added frontman Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves before the window opened, while Celtic completed their first signing in the shape of winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna on a permanent basis.

The hard work continues behind the scenes at both clubs but there has been movement in the opposite direction this weekend with two Old Firm youngsters heading out on loan deals.

Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has re-joined League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers for the 2024 season after briefly returning to Parkhead following the expiry of his initial loan. The 20-year-old scored five goals in 27 appearances to help Rovers claim a third successive league title.

Commenting on his move back across the water, Kenny stated: "I'm delighted to be back. Winning the title was massive for us last year and was a big incentive for me to come back. Hopefully, we can kick on this year and go further in Europe and in the Cup."

Head coach Stephen Bradley was thrilled to land Kenny for a second time. He said: "Johnny showed last season, as a young player which people tend to forget, that he's still learning the game and there's still much room for improvement and growth. He's one who we really feel fits what we do. He's a brilliant kid with a brilliant attitude and we feel he's got all the potential to be a high-level centre forward. So we're absolutely delighted to have him back."

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Arron Lyall has moved on loan to Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls Airdrieonians until the end of the season. The 20-year-old B-team starlet, who can fill a variety of attacking positions, will hope to fire the Diamonds into the top-flight having played against them in the SPFL Trust Trophy back in November.

He admitted: "I like to get in and about and score some goals. The style of play here suits my game, so I'm looking forward to it. I want to come here and play well, hopefully try and nail down a position and help the team get into those play-off positions - and the endgame is promotion."