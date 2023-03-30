All the latest Celtic and Rangers news after the international break.

Celtic and Rangers will return to domestic action this weekend after a number of players return to Glasgow following the latest international break.

The Hoops are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title, sitting nine points clear heading into the final run-in, but there is still plenty of workfor Ange Postecoglou’s side to take care of as they eye a Treble. As for second-placed Rangers, Michael Beale’s men must continue to apply pressure on their bitter rivals at the summit by continuing their good form in the hope Celtic slip-up. The Ibrox club will also attempt to knock out the Bhoys in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Ajeti ‘set for’ Parkhead return

Albian Ajeti has failed to impress on loan at Austrian side Sturm Graz

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports claim flop Celtic striker Albian Ajeti looks set to return to Parkhead this summer after failing to make his mark on loan at Sturm Graz.

According to Swiss publication Abseits, it’s highly unlikely the Austrian Bundesliga will take their option to buy the 26-year-old after he was allowed to leave the Hoops on a temporary transfer last summer.

Ajeti, who has been hampered by injury this season, has scored three goals in only 15 appearances in all competitions and the former West Ham United attacker is expected to make his way back to Glasgow despite being told he has no future at Celtic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ange Postecoglou could now decide to allow Ajeti - 12 months remaining on his current contract - to move on permanently for a cut-price deal.

Women’s coach faces discipliniary hearing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers women’s assistant coach Craig McPherson has been charged by the Scottish FA after aiming a headbutt at Celtic manager Fran Alonso following their 1-1 draw at Broadwood Stadium on Monday night.

McPherson will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, April 13, with Police Scotland also launching an investigation into the post-match incident that was caught live on Sky Sports.

The Ibrox staff member has been charged under Rule 77. It states: “A recognised football body, club, official, Team Officials, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football.