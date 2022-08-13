All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to make it three from three.

It has been a busy summer for both Celtic and Rangers.

Following a thrilling title race last season, both clubs have added plenty of new signings as they look to up the ante this term.

Both sides won their first two league outings, while Rangers have progressed to the next stage of the Champions League qualifiers after a stunning second leg comeback.

As both managers get a look at their men in competitive action, there will still be opportunities to make further additions, with the window running until September.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Ange talks Juranovic

Ange Postecoglou has issued his verdict on reports claiming Josip Juranovic could leave Celtic this summer.

“It shows he’s playing well and it also shows what can happen if you play well for this club. This is a fantastic platform for anyone. Josip had a strong year and he wants to get even better.

“He had a strong pre-season and he’s working hard. It’s a big year for him with the World Cup, so there’s a lot of him at club and international level. He wants to be at his best and my job is to keep pushing him to be the best he can.

“The talk doesn’t affect me, mate. Whether it affects the player then he’s the one you need to ask.

“I just look at how they play, train, and behave and I’ve seen no change with anyone in the group. If I do then I address it. It’s not something I ask daily.

“It’s about how they conduct themselves when they were with us representing this club. Josip and all the other boys are working hard in training and performing at good levels. My job is to keep pushing them.”

Barkley offer

Celtic are said to have made an offer for Chelsea star Ross Barkley.

The England international has struggled since joining Chelsea from Everton, and he could well be on his way this summer.

According to Football Insider, Celtic have now submitted a season-long loan offer in a bid to up their creativity.

Sakala boost

Rangers are said to have priced Burnley out of a move for forward Fashion Sakala.

Burnley are said to have offered around £3million for Sakala in recent days, but The Athletic report Rangers will not sell for any less than £4million.