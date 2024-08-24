Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Saturday.

Celtic and Rangers are back in action this weekend with both eyeing fast starts in a Scottish Premiership title race that offers little room for error. Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops have the early advantage, winning their opening two games against Kilmarnock and Hibs without conceding a goal, while Rangers dropped two early points with an opening-day 0-0 draw at Hearts.

Philippe Clement’s side are the first in action this weekend, hosting Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon before Celtic go to St. Mirren on Sunday. And both know the importance of a win and the chance to carry momentum through to next week’s first Old Firm derby of the season. Ahead of another big week in the Scottish Premiership, Glasgow World has rounded up some of the latest stories from both sides of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Kelly exit

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall have confirmed the signing of Celtic teenager Daniel Kelly four months earlier than first planned. The Championship club had agreed a pre-contract arrangement with the 18-year-old ahead of a January move, but after reaching a fresh agreement with the Hoops, that move has been fast-tracked and he joins up with them this summer.

Kelly made six first-team appearances for boyhood club Celtic last season and was well-regarded by those in charge of youth development at Parkhead, but turned down a new contract offer in favour of a move south to the English Championship outfit. He is expected to play a part in Millwall’s first-team plans for the upcoming campaign.

“Dan comes in with real potential to thrive as a Millwall-type midfield player,” Lions head coach Neil Harris told The South London Press. “I’ve talked before about him being energetic, box-to-box and a big character – all the traits that a Millwall midfielder needs. He comes in as a first-team player, not in terms of the U21 group. We all have high hopes for him, but we have to make sure we’re realistic as well.”

Kent rejects move

Former Ranges winger Ryan Kent is expected to leave Fenerbahce this summer but has reportedly turned down a third opportunity to move away. Turkish outlet Haberler claim an offer from Dinamo Zagreb was on the table but Kent opted against a move to the Croatian giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent has been made available for transfer by new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, despite only arriving one year ago and having three years left on his contract, but he is yet to find a new home with just one week of the transfer window remaining. A move to Ipswich Town was briefly mooted while French side OGC Nice were also thought to be interested, although talk has one quiet on that front.

Champions League hopefuls Dinamo Zagreb, who are 3-0 up against Qarabag in their qualifier after the first leg, are the latest to offer an exit for the 27-year-old, but it seems he is holding out for something else. They will be the third club Kent rejected this year, having turned down offers to join Lazio and Hull City in January.