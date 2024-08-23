St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson | SNS Group

Stephen Robinson has previewed his side’s league encounter against Celtic at the weekend.

Celtic are gearing up for their Scottish Premiership game against St. Mirren at the weekend - and visiting boss Stephen Robinson has conceded the match will be ‘tough’ for his side, but does not think victory is ‘impossible’.

Previously in the 2024/25 season, the Hoops have recorded comfortable wins over Kilmarnock and Hibs - can they make it three wins in three with a victory over the Paisley outfit on Sunday?

Stephen Robinson previews Celtic vs St. Mirren

Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday, Robinson said [via Sky Sports]: “Hopefully Mark O’Hara will be fit again. Obviously we’ve added Killian [Phillips] to the squad, Dennis [Adeniran] will have a late fitness test. Caolan [Boyd-Munce], Greg Kiltie and Conor McMenamin are all still out long term.

“[Playing in Europe] was a fantastic test for us. It was a test on the squad but that’s what we all wanted. We all pushed for that European spot; we got it; we enjoyed our experience. We got our European place because of our performance in the league and that needs to start again. We had a disappointing result against Aberdeen and now we need to go again.

“[We have] a tough task against Celtic, but by no means [is it] an impossible task. They’re always a tough proposition and it doesn’t matter what stage of the season you get them at. We’ve always competed well against Celtic - we know there has to be a large amount of focus because they can break you down at any stage.”

When asked if new signing Killian Phillips will feature against the Bhoys, Robinson replied: “He might not have a choice with our [lack of] bodies! He’s a naturally fit boy anyway, so we’ll assess that over the next couple of days. He certainly comes into contention for the Celtic game.”