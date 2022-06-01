All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to strengthen in the summer window.

Celtic and Rangers will already be looking ahead to next season.

The two Glasgow clubs enjoyed successful seasons, with the Bhoys edging their biggest rivals in the Scottish Premier League.

Meanwhile, Rangers reached the Europa League Final and went one better in the Scottish Cup, ensuring they did not end the season without silverware.

Both clubs will still be keen to improve their squads this summer, however, ahead of what should be another ultra-competitive title race next season.

And here we round up the latest rumours from both clubs.

Emakhu links

Celtic have been linked with a move for young Irish striker Aidomo Emakhu.

Emakhu is just 18 years of age, and he is currently playing for Shamrock Rovers in his home country.

The young striker is being linked with a move away from Shamrock this summer, with a number of clubs linked.

According to the Irish Sun, Celtic are interested, while Southampton and Serie A duo Roma and Lecce are also monitoring the situation.

Itakura latest

Celtic-linked defender Ko Itakura has now officially returned to parent club Manchester City following his loan spell with Schalke.

Itakura has made it clear he is not returning to Germany, potentially opening the door for Celtic amid links this summer and back in January.

“I am very grateful for my time with Schalke,” he wrote on Twitter. “It is a great club and we enjoyed a great season together.

“I really felt like a family.I will miss everyone here very much, but I wish Schalke all the best for the future. Thank you for everything.”

Goldson stay

The big Rangers news today is the new contract for a key defender.

Connor Goldson was expected to leave the club next month, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst has now convinced him to sign a new deal.