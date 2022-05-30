With the 2021/22 Scottish football season complete, clubs across the country have there eyes firmly fixed on the summer transfer window opening.

As is often the case at the end of every campaign, clubs have been busy publishing their retained list of players and thanked departing players for ‘their efforts before sending their ‘best wishes for the future’.

Some Premiership clubs have already started re-shaping their squads ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Celtic striker Daizen Maeda’s loan from Yokohama F. Marinos recently made permanent.

Centre-back John Souttar is leaving Hearts for Rangers after the Ibrox club announced his pre-contract signing back in January, while both Old Firm clubs have been linked with a host of players.

GlasgowWorld has all the information you need ahead of the summer transfer window:

When does the transfer window open in Scotland?

The summer transfer window officialy opens on Friday, June 10. Deals can be agreed before then, but a player’s registration can only be lodged with the Scottish FA on or after that date.

As usual, players can be bought and sold across Europe and beyond. Loan deals are also able to be completed.

When does the transfer window close?

The window closes at midnight on Thursday, September 1. There will no doubt be the usual late flurry of transfer activity to get deals over the line.

Free agents can still be signed after that date, provided they weren’t registered with a club after midnight.

Done deals so far affecting Glasgow-based clubs?

JOHN SOUTTAR - Hearts > Rangers (pre-contract agreement)

John Souttar was outstanding for Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

DOM THOMAS - Dunfermline > Queen’s Park (two-year-deal)

What else to look our for during this upcoming transfer window?

It promises to be another busy few months at Celtic Park and Ibrox as both clubs look to build on their achievements of last season.

Celtic will be aiming to retain their Scottish Premiership title next season, while looking to improve their European form.

Ange Postecoglou will hope his side can advance from the UEFA Champions League group stages and the Hoops boss is currently working hard to secure the permanent signings of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Felipe Jota.

Both players impressed during season-long loans from Tottenham Hotspure and Benfica respectively last term.

A number of defensive reinforcements are also being explored, with several fringe players likely to depart.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst faces a more extensive summer rebuild, with a number of first-team players nearing the end of their contracts.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is determined to end the season with silverware as he prepares his team for the Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, centre-backs Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun and midfielder Steven Davis have reached the end of their deals and it remains to be seen whether any of the quartet will be retained.

Star striker Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent have just 12 months left on their contracts and have all been linked with moves to the English Premier League, while versatile defender Calvin Bassey is another attracting plenty of interest.