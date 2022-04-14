Latest Scottish football transfer news and rumours involving Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers are preparing for their quarter final second leg of the Europa League against Sporting Braga, in which they are currently a goal behind.

The Ibrox side have had phenomenal success in Europe so far and will hope to continue their dream ride as they host Braga in Glasgow this evening.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Celtic are enjoying a six-point lead over their rivals in the Scottish Premiership table, having won 26 out of 33 matches in the Scottish Premiership so far. Their most recent success came on Saturday 9 April 2022 as they crushed St Johnstone 7-0 at Hampden Park.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (centre), Josip Juranovic (left) and Jota celebrate with the Celtic support at full-time of their 7-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday and manager Ange Postecoglou says the most important measure for his team is how happy fans are trooping down London Road at the end of games. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Only two weeks after the last, this weekend will also see Celtic and Rangers take each other on once more for the semi final of the Scottish Cup.

After Celtic beat their fiercest rivals 2-1 at Ibrox, they will hope to recreate the magic when they host Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side at home on Sunday.

With only a few matches to go until the end of the season, both teams will be looking ahead to the summer transfer season in the hope of continuing their run of success either in Europe or the league in the 2022/23 season. Here are the latest rumours.

Celtic ‘sure’ to sign £10m deal

Cameron Carter-Vickers has long been a part of the Tottenham Hotspur squad but since 2017, has been on loan seven times.

Joining Celtic in 2021, the defender has made 28 league appearances and scored on debut, deflecting a strike from outside the box.

Carter-Vickers is yet to find a permanent fixture in football but after such phenomenal form this season it’s highly likely that Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to sign his star loanee as soon as the transfer season comes around.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, football writer Pete O’Rourke said: “I’m sure Celtic will be hoping to tie this deal up as soon as possible.

Carter-Vickers in February 2022

“They’ll want it done before Premier League clubs could maybe come in and offer more money for Carter-Vickers.

“I think it will be one of Postecoglou’s top priorities to get this deal done.”

The American international has played 2970 minutes, making on average 1.2 interceptions per game as well as 4.3 clearances per game, according to whoscored.com . The football statistics website is also giving the 24-year-old an overall rating of 7.23.

With Carter-Vickers currently estimated to be worth around £10m, Celtic will hope to seal the deal before his price increase, as it is sure to do with his current form.

Rangers face battle with Premier league club for striker

Van Bronckhorst may soon find himself in a transfer battle with Premier League side Norwich City as they have both been linked to sign Sunderland’s Ross Stewart, this is according to the Northern Echo .

Alfredo Morelos has just 12 months left on his contract at Ibrox and fans fear that they will soon say goodbye to their star, with Stewart linked as an alternative.

Former Ross County player, Ross Stewart in 2020

The 25-year-old Stewart has scored 22 goals this season for his side, who are currently chasing promotion into the Championship.