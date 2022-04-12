The Scottish champions must find their ruthless streak against stern opposition to book their place in the semi-finals

Rangers will look to overturn a one goal deficit when they play host to Braga in their Europa League Quarter Final second leg at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side suffered a narrow defeat in Portugal last week to leave them with plenty of work to do if they are to earn a place in the last four of the competition.

The Scottish champions failed to register a shot on target in Europe for the first time in 13 years, with the absence of top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos undoubtedly taking effect.

Va­tor Tormena of Sporting Braga is challanged by Fashion Sakala of Rangers.

Kemar Roofe netted a hat-trick during Sunday’s 4-0 Scottish Premiership victory over St Mirren in Paisley, amid calls for the Gers strike force to “step up” while the Colombian is sidelined.

The Ibrox giants have lost three of their last five games, but they will take confidence from their strong home form in Europe this season - their only setback coming against Lyon during the group stages.

In contrast, Braga have struggled on their travels of late after failing to win any of their last three away fixtures.

However, a 3-1 aggregate success over Monaco in the previous round has proved the catalyst for the Portuguese outfit’s five-match unbeaten run.

They are close to cementing a fourth-placed finish in the Primeira Liga, with first-leg hero Abel Ruiz aiming to fire his team mates to a sem-final showdown against either RB Leipzig or Atalanta.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs S.C. Braga kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs S.C. Braga

What: Europa League (Quarter-Final - Second Leg)

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Thursday, April 14th – kick-off 8.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport website or app. Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Rangers TV.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 19/20 | DRAW 13/5 | BRAGA 3/1

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs S.C. Braga ?

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hopeful of having John Lundstram available for selection after the midfielder was forced off after 25 minutes with a groin issue during Sunday’s game against St Mirren.

Centre-back Filip Helander has been sent for a scan on a leg injury sustained in the same match after limping off the pitch with the assistance of club physios.

The Swedish international was pictured leaving the ground on crutches and is unlikely to feature on Thursday night.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is treated for an injury before being substituted at the end of the first half of the Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Aaron Ramsey could be recalled to the starting line-up after featuring for 45 minutes against the Buddies, while playmaker Ryan Kent was also withdrawn at half-time to keep them fresh for this game.

Van Bronckhorst stated: “Lundstram felt his groin a little bit so we’ll have to assess how he is. Hopefully he can make it for Thursday.

“Helander felt a bit awakrd so he’s having a scan and hopefully we’ll know his injury after that.”

Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal is believed to have no fresh injury doubts after his side emerged victorious against Vizela at the weekend.