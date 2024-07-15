Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers have both been hard at work over the past few days as preparations continue ahead of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign. Brendan Rodgers’ side were able to celebrate a third successive title on their holidays while Philippe Clement was left wondering what needs to be done to get that trophy back at Ibrox next season. Both have already been in pre-season action, with Rangers losing 2-1 against Ajax on Saturday while Celtic came out the better of 10-goal clash with Queen’s Park on Wednesday, winning 6-4.

Saturday’s defeat kicked off Rangers’ summer trip to the Netherlands and Celtic will soon be jetting off to the USA, with the opening game of their pre-season tour against D.C. United on Sunday. But while the players head off to build fitness for the season, those behind the scenes remain hard at work in the transfer window and GlasgowWorld has rounded up some of the latest headlines from both sides of the city.

Bernardo hope

Celtic have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Paulo Bernardo with reports from Portugal claiming he has left Benfica’s training camp amid continued talks over his future. O Jogo reports that after being left out of the squad for his side’s pre-season meeting with Celta Vigo on Saturday, Bernardo left the training base and could soon leave.

Celtic signed Bernardo on loan last summer and the 22-year-old impressed in Glasgow, his three goals and three assists in 22 league appearances helping the Hoops towards the Scottish Premiership title. A £6m option to buy was inserted into the loan deal but it is believed those in charge at Parkhead have been trying to negotiate that fee down a little.

Reports over the weekend suggested Celtic had an offer of £3.5m plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage rejected for Bernardo, with discussions ongoing between then and parent club Benfica. But the midfielder’s exit from his side’s training camp suggests a move could be close and Rodgers will hope that move sees him return to Scotland.

Morelos latest

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos looks set to cut short his nightmare spell at Santos and return to his homeland in Colombia. South American transfer journalist Pipe Sierra reports that Morelos is ‘very close to finalising an agreement’ to join Atletico Nacional.

Morelos made the move to Santos in September 2023 and his arrival was perceived to be a major statement of intent from the Brazilian side. But a run of just four goals in 20 appearances has underwhelmed and it has been a troubling period for the 28-year-old.

Once a full agreement is reached between Santos and Atletico Nacional, Morelos will return to Colombia for medical tests, with suggestions the striker could initially sign on loan before both parties can agree on a price. There was also thought to be interest from a number of clubs across Europe.