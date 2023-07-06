Everything you need to know about when the two Glasgow rivals will face off in the Scottish Premiership next season.

The biggest fixture in Scottish football will return once again next season as Celtic and Rangers get set to face off in one of the fiercest derbies in the world.

Both sets of supporters will already be marking their calendars for the 2023/24 campaign with the important dates as the Hoops look to defend their Scottish Premiership title and the Gers aim to bring it back to Ibrox. The eyes of the world will once again be on TV screens next season for the latest instalments of the Old Firm derby.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the matches next season including how many there will be for certain, how many there could be and how ticket allocations might look:

How many times will Celtic and Rangers play each other next season?

There will be a guaranteed minimum of three Old Firm derbies next season with the two Glasgow clubs taking each other on in the Scottish Premiership. If both sides finish in the top half of the split, as expected, then there will be a fourth league meeting.

There is also the possibility of the two teams being drawn against each other in cup competitions. Both clubs enter the Viaplay Cup in the second round but the draw is seeded meaning they will not be able to be drawn together until the quarter final stage at the earliest. The Scottish Cup draw is not seeded and both sides could face off as early as the fourth round when they enter the competition.

There is also a chance the two clubs could meet in European competition if both reach the latter stages of the same competition be it the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Europa League and, as that hypothetical tie would be over two legs, that means the absolute maximum number of Old Firm derbies we could see next season adds up to eight.

What are the dates for the 2023/24 Old Firm derbies?

The first Old Firm derby of the season will take place at Ibrox on September 3 with the second (assuming they are not drawn together in the Viaplay Cup) being played at Celtic Park on December 30. The third, and current final, derby will be back at Ibrox on April 6.

Assuming both clubs finish in the top half of the league split, the fourth and last meeting in the Scottish Premiership would take place at some point in late April or May. It would almost certainly be held at Celtic Park.

What will ticket allocations be for away fans?

Ticket allocations for away supporters at Old Firm derbies have been a controversial subject in recent seasons. Celtic fans will reportedly receive a maximum of 800 briefs for the two league matches at Ibrox next season (per a report from the BBC).