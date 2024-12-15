General view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier Sports Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers confirmed starting XI’s for Hampden showpiece with first silverware of the season up for grabs

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Rangers boss Philippe Clement have named their respective starting XI’s and substitutes ahead of this afternoon’s Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park.

The two bitter Glasgow rivals go head-to-head in just the third Scottish League Cup final meeting between the sides in the last 14 years, with current holders Rangers coming into the game off the back of a gripping 1-1 Europa League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, while Celtic have had an extra day to prepare after a well-contested 0-0 Champions League draw against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia on Tuesday.

The Hoops remain unbeaten in domestic competition this season, having won the first Old Firm derby of the campaign 3-0 at Parkhead in September. In contrast, the Ibrox club have endured a turbulent start to their league campaign but have started to build some really positive momentum over the last couple of weeks.

What has been said in both camps?

Adam Idah (Celtic)

“These cup games are magical. You see it all the time. Some teams that qualify and it brings a great day for everyone. That's what I've experienced in these cups. I've had it previously with Norwich where we've beaten Tottenham. These cup days are special. It'll be a special day on Sunday, especially against them. A big derby, a tough game, so it's exciting.”

Leon Balogun (Rangers)

“It would be massive to win the cup as it would be a first major trophy for a lot of the players and it would be huge for the club as well. We all sign here to win trophies and this is the next opportunity to do that. In these games, it is always about small margins and concentration is a big factor. At Rangers you have to win. Second is the first loser, so it is all or nothing.

“There has been a lot of talk about the quality of players but if we don’t live up to that expectation then questions are rightly asked. Everyone in the group has shown we can do it and we need to keep that going. If you look at the recent Old Firm games the simple thing we need to do is win. If we play like we played against Tottenham, everyone in the squad knows how to do that and they have shown that. Now we need to look to do that.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s Premier Sports Cup final showdown in Mount Florida...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3):

Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate, Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Liam Scales, Luis Palma, Adam Idah, Alex Valle, Yang Hyun-jun, Arne Engels, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Leon Balogun, Robin Propper, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami, Vaclav Cerny; Hamza Igamane.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Leon King, Ross McCausland, Danilo.