All the latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer rumours on Friday.

Rangers and Celtic have been reflecting on their latest round of European fixtures as they prepare for a return to domestic action this weekend.

The Gers were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Aris Limassol to prolong their wait for progress out of the Europa League group stage, while Celtic have exited the Champions League with a game to spare. Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Friday, 1st December.

Celtic winger has loan transfer option

Mikey Johnston has hinted he might have to move out on loan to get regular game time elsewhere after making just three substitute appearances so far this term.

The Hoops winger is determined to fight for his place in the starting line-up under Brendan Rodgers before January, but it seems likely the Republic of Ireland international could explore another temporary exit if his current situation remains the same over the coming weeks.

Rodgers is expected to receive more financial backing by the club's board next month, with Johnston expected to be forced out of the first-team picture.

Speaking a fortnight ago, Johnston said: "No player is going to be happy when they're not playing. Ultimately it's up to me and I need to try and force my way into that team. I have until January to do that and I will try and give it everything to do that but we just have to see what happens. I've not spoked to the manager much in the last sort of month, we've had chats here and there. It's tough decisions for the manager to make and ultimately it's up to me."

A return to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, where he enjoyed a successful spell last year, has been touted but there is also the strong possibility that Johnston might want to test himself in a different environment to aid his development.

Ex-Rangers star names January signing priority

Kenny Miller believes Rangers should prioritise signing a winger in the January transfer window - because it's an area they need to add extra quality in.

The former Ibrox striker feels his old club are lacking someone who can pose a greater threat to the opposition backline if manager Philippe Clement wants to continue adopting his current system.

Youngster Ross McCausland has made a good impact out wide and Rabbi Matondo is returning to full fitness from a recent knee injury, while Abdallah Sima and Scott Wright can also fill those wider roles.

