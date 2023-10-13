Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers hunt for their next permanent manager remains ongoing, with Kevin Muscat and Philippe Clement believed to be the club’s two standout candidates following the final stage interview process.

Talks were held with a four-man shortlist in London earlier this week, with an appointment announcement expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, a Celtic winger has been told to leave the Scottish champions as a matter of urgency over the Israel-Palestine row. Here’s a look at some of the latest news updates and rumours surrounding both Glasgow sides.

Celtic winger ‘urged’ to complete transfer exit over Israel-Palestine row

Liel Abada has been told to quit Celtic by Israel teammate Dolev Haziza after the Green Brigade unveiled banners to show their support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict Gaza. The Hoops board condemned the ultras group’s backing shown for Palestine and the winger held talks with club hierarcy this week after he was targeted by social media abuse from people in his homeland due to concerns over the events unfolding at Parkhead.

Abada publicly issued an emotional message and has been offered support by club officials. But the incident has left international team mate Haziza disgusted, insisting the 22-year-old should leave the Scottish champions as quickly as posible. He said: “Liel Abada... you should have moved on from Celtic a long time ago. Go to another club immediately. God will bless you even more if you leave.”

Defender opens up on injury-hit Rangers spell

Former Rangers centre-back Filip Helander has confessed it was difficult to cope with the foot injury that kept him sidelined for the final year of his Ibrox career. Helander - recalled to the Sweden national team squad for the latest international camp - now plies his trade with Danish club OB after leaving Govan on a free transfer in the summer. His latest outing for the Gers came back in April 2022 when he was forced off with the injury against St Mirren and would signal the end of his four-year spell at the club.

The 30-year-old, who made 60 first-team appearances in total, admitted he should have undergone surgery on his foot much earlier rather than let it heal naturally. And while expressing his disappointment over the way his Ibrox career ended, he admits returning to the Sweden team has helped him put that heartache to bed.

He told the Swedish FA website: “Coming back here has been one of the goals I set. Everyone who is here loves to play for Sweden, it is an honour. We have a very good community, it’s something you miss when you can’t be there. It’s clear that there has been disappointment that it did not go as I had hoped and there has been stress over it. But when everything feels good again, it’s as if the disappointment has been blown away.