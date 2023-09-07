All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Rangers have a number of players currently away on international duty for their countries as domestic action is briefly halted.

Brendan Rodgers and Michael Beale will have eyes firmly locked on upcoming UEFA European competition, with the Hoops preparing for Champions League group stage football and the Gers entering the Europa League.

There has been plenty of spill over since the summer transfer window closed. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Thursday, September 7:

Celtic youth prospect ‘poised’ to sign new contract

Highly-rated Celtic youth player Mitchel Frame is close to signing a new deal at Parkhead, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He claims the 17-year-old defender - yet to make a first-team appearance - will agree an improved deal with the Hoops amid growing interest from clubs in England.

Romano tweeted: “Celtic agree new deal terms with top talent Mitchel Frame, 20006 born full-back. Frame already had a deal to summer 2025 but now agreed new contract to summer 2026. Several clubs in England were targeting Fram, set to put pen to paper soon with Celtic.”

The youngster made 10 starts for Celtic’s B-team in the Lowland League last term, scoring once and providing an assist. He is currently on international duty with Scotland under-19s.

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion were among a list of clubs scouting Frame earlier this summer after he starred for the under-18s in last season’s Youth Cup Final win over Rangers.

Ex-Rangers midfielder opens up on Leeds United transfer

Glen Kamara admits he blocked out transfer speculation on social media over his future after sealing a move to the EFL Championship with Leeds United.

The Finland international was linked with several clubs after Michael Beale confirmed his exit was on the cards. He finally signed for the Yorkshire club in the last week of the summer window and made his debut from off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Discussing the rumours that were swirling online, Kamara said: “The same people who say you’re the best player in the world will say the next week you’re a lousy player. I stopped reading social media years ago. It does not bother me. It just seems to be part of the game.

“Sometimes things take a long time in life, and patience is the key word then, You shouldn’t believe everything you read. To be honest, a move like that is not as complicated as people sometimes thingk. Of course it can be that sometimes.