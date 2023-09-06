The EFL Championship club were linked with a late move for the Hoops star as the transfer window came to a close.

Celtic are set to offer midfielder Matt O’Riley improved terms and a contract extension in an attempt to fend off interest from England, according to reports.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph claims the Hoops want to add the Danish Under-21 international to a growing list of players who have signed new deals already this summer. Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada all penned contract extensions over the last two months and O’Riley could follow suit.

The 23-year-old former MK Dons star has netted twice and provided five assists during the first five games of the season and is viewed as a player who could potentially take his game to another level under Brendan Rodgers’ guidance.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley insists he won't look at any team the club draw in the Champions League as "big dogs" in believing that the Scottish champions can bare their teeth against any opponent. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

O’Riley - Celtic’s Young Player of the Year last season - is under contract until 2026 and was the subject of a £10million transfer bid from EFL Championship side Leeds United towards the end of the summer window.

A number of other clubs have also been tracking his progress closely over the last 18 months since arriving at Parkhead from south of the border and now the Scottish champions want to tie him down to ensure he remains at the club for the forseeable future.

The report comes just four days on from Israeli winger Abada’s decision to commit his long-term future by penning a new deal the summer of 2027.

Rodgers is expected to make the 21-year-old a more central figure in his side going forward after he wasn’t given the same assurances under previous manager Ange Postecoglou. He subsequently attracted ‘significant interest” from the likes of Ajax and Southampton.

A delighted Abada told Celtic’s official website last week: “I’m really happy to sign the new contract. Now we have a target for this season and we’re looking forward. The most important thing for me is to improve every day and in every game. I want to get better for the team to achieve our targets.

“Every time I score for this club is really amazing. To score in Celtic Park is always special and the atmosphere is amazing. Hopefully I can show more this season for everyone and I will try and get better for the team.

“Every time you play at a club like Celtic you have a lot of great players and a lot of competition. For me, the most important thing is to work hard every day and gain experience from the staff and improve for the team.”

Rodgers added: “We know there was significant interest in Liel from other clubs so we’re delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic.

“Already he has made a great contribution to Celtic, delivering some great performances and making a real impact. His energy and ability are real assets to us and his delivery in terms of goals and assists from wide areas has been excellent.