Brendan Rodgers is facing some big calls on a number of Celtic players this summer as they approach the final months of their current deals.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart will definitely leave the club after confirming he will bring down the curtain on his career at the end of the campaign and Rodgers is considering several replacements for the former England goalkeeper.

Hart’s fellow stopper Scott Bain is also out of contract and there will be decisions made on loan signings Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah as their temporary stints at Celtic Park will come to an end.

However, there are also a raft of former Celtic stars that are also facing uncertain futures at their current clubs as they approach the final months of their existing deals. We take a look at 15 players that will hope to find new clubs during the summer months.

1 . Boli Bolingoli Currently with Belgian club Mechelen, Bolingoli is out of contract at the end of the season.

2 . Gary Mackay-Steven The veteran winger will leave Kilmarnock at the end of the season as it stands.

3 . Jonny Hayes Hayes agreed a one-year deal with Aberdeen last summer but is yet to sign another extension. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group