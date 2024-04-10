Brendan Rodgers is facing some big calls on a number of Celtic players this summer as they approach the final months of their current deals.
Goalkeeper Joe Hart will definitely leave the club after confirming he will bring down the curtain on his career at the end of the campaign and Rodgers is considering several replacements for the former England goalkeeper.
Hart’s fellow stopper Scott Bain is also out of contract and there will be decisions made on loan signings Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah as their temporary stints at Celtic Park will come to an end.
However, there are also a raft of former Celtic stars that are also facing uncertain futures at their current clubs as they approach the final months of their existing deals. We take a look at 15 players that will hope to find new clubs during the summer months.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.