15 former Celtic stars available for transfer moves right now including invincible ace and flop signings

There are some familiar faces set to leave their current clubs this summer.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 20:38 BST

Brendan Rodgers is facing some big calls on a number of Celtic players this summer as they approach the final months of their current deals.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart will definitely leave the club after confirming he will bring down the curtain on his career at the end of the campaign and Rodgers is considering several replacements for the former England goalkeeper.

Hart’s fellow stopper Scott Bain is also out of contract and there will be decisions made on loan signings Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah as their temporary stints at Celtic Park will come to an end.

However, there are also a raft of former Celtic stars that are also facing uncertain futures at their current clubs as they approach the final months of their existing deals. We take a look at 15 players that will hope to find new clubs during the summer months.

Currently with Belgian club Mechelen, Bolingoli is out of contract at the end of the season.

1. Boli Bolingoli

1. Boli Bolingoli

The veteran winger will leave Kilmarnock at the end of the season as it stands.

2. Gary Mackay-Steven

2. Gary Mackay-Steven

Hayes agreed a one-year deal with Aberdeen last summer but is yet to sign another extension.

3. Jonny Hayes

3. Jonny Hayes

The experienced stopper is out of contract at Hibs this summer.

4. David Marshall

4. David Marshall

