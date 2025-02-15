Celtic had been looking to sign Mathias Kvistgaarden throughout the winter window.

Celtic target Mathias Kvistgaarden has spoken publicly for the first time since his connection with the Hoops, which resulted in a dead-end for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Celtic were linked with a move for the popular Brøndby star during the winter window, particularly as they scrambled to bring in a replacement for the recently departed Kyogo Furuhashi. After being linked with Kvistgaarden for some time, the Hoops reignited their interest but Brøndby were eager not to let one of their star players leave at the start of the year.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a late attempt from Celtic, which Brøndby chairman Jan Bech Andersen confirmed they had knocked back. As they were reluctant to sell, it was reported at the time that only a ‘record bid’ in excess of £10 million would be considered for the Danish star.

Kvistgaarden breaks silence following Celtic signing attempt

Kvistgaarden enjoyed an instant impact as he returned from a short injury lay-off in his latest appearance for Brøndby. The forward bagged himself a goal against Viborg FF after just three minutes, adding to his growing tally for the season. Kvistgaarden is now on 15 goals and five assists in all competitions this campaign.

Speaking to Viaplay (via Record Sport) after the 4-1 Superliga win, Kvistgaarden said: “I think we showed the aggressiveness we want to play with. There were periods in the first half where it could have been better. We have to look at that. But a quick goal in both halves we should be incredibly happy about. I am happy here and to score so quickly after the league started.”

Kvistgaarden is under contract with the Copenhagen club until 2027 and despite the side turning down offers over the winter window, there could be room for negotiations in the summer, as others clubs alongside Celtic continue to show interest in the forward’s services.

Kvistgaarden offers ‘turned down’

Brøndby chairman Anderson discussed the reason for rejecting several offers during the January window for the versatile Kvistgaarden. The Dane is naturally a centre-forward but he has also played at left-wing and even in the attacking midfield role when called upon.

“Yes, we turned down offers - concrete ones and less concrete ones,” Anderson revealed. “There were never any numbers that made us deviate from our plan not to sell him in this transfer window. They weren't good enough, but hopefully it will be when the time is right for him and the club.

“It was 100 per cent a goal for us to keep him for the rest of the season. There have been many enquiries about him - on the last day and the penultimate day of the transfer window.

“But we have a good dialogue with Kvistgaarden and his agent about what we are trying to achieve together. And the plan was for him to play for us in the spring, when we have many big goals to achieve and then we have to see what happens in the summer.”