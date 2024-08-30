£25m transfer move made for Celtic hero as Premier League club in pursuit of late Deadline Day deal
Premier League side Fulham have made a late approach to sign former Celtic hero Odsonne Edouard as they make a late effort to bolster their attacking options on deadline day.
Mail Sport understands that the Cottagers have made a loan bid for the Crystal Palace forward, which also includes a mandatory fee of around £25m based around performance related criteria.
Edouard started his career at Paris Saint Germain but only really rose to prominence when he made the loan move to Celtic in 2017. The 26-year-old was an instant hit at Parkhead after scoring nine goals in 22 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ treble-winning team and it was that form that earned him a permanent move to Glasgow in 2018.
The French striker thrived throughout his time at Parkhead and registered a further 67 goals in 132 league appearances over the next three seasons as he twice won the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot.
Edouard joined Crystal Palace in 2021 in a £14m deal but has struggled to hit the heights that he showed north of the border. The forward registered 18 goals across 95 league appearances in his first three seasons but has fallen under the pecking order under manager Oliver Glasner following the resurgence of fellow countrymen Jean-Phillipe Mateta.
Fulham are one of a number of clubs assessing Edouard. Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town are also considering a move as talks surrounding a transfer for Chelsea’s Albanian youngster Armando Broja continue to stall.
The Tractor Boys notably beat Celtic and Rangers to the signature of Samie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers earlier in the summer and have also bolstered their attacking options with the signings of Liam Delap from Manchester City and Jack Clarke from Sunderland after winning back-to-back promotions.
