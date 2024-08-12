Brendan Rodgers is hunting Celtic additions | SNS Group

Celtic are still out on the transfer prowl

Celtic are hunting fresh faces and these six deals would no doubt rocket the champions into a commanding position to finish top again.

The Hoops look in a menacing mood at the start of this Premiership season. They have followed up a 4-0 rout of Kilmarnock with a 2-0 stroll versus Hibs, and now head into the Premier Sports Cup last 16 against the Easter Road side at Parkhead on Sunday.

They have looked so convincing all while adding just one outfield star, Paulo Bernardo, the midfielder who spent time on loan from Benfica last season. Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have arrived in goals.

Rumours are rife with who could come in and manager Brendan Rodgers has made clear he wants to add to his squad. Who might that be, however? We look at six deals that could supercharge this Celtic team.

Centre-back - Chris Mepham

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been immense for Celtic ever since coming in, and Liam Scales has done a solid job alongside him in central defence. There’s been a lack of sustained competition though with Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh, Yuki Kobayashi and Gustaf Lagerbielke struggling to make first-team inroads. Bringing in a man with 36 Wales caps and 150 appearances across Premier League and Championship matches could up the quality levels in defence, and a new dance partner for Carter-Vickers.

Centre-back - Flavius Daniluc

When considering the lack of sustained pushing for places in defence, two will likely be required to come in, with exits not out the question. Daniliuc is another linked and has shone with Salernitana. Experienced in Ligue 1 and Serie A with Bayern youth experience, he would come with good pedigree.

Left-back - Kieran Tierney

It’s the rumour that never, ever goes away. It kickstarted before the end of last season as claims were made Celtic were possibly going to look to reunite £25m star they sold to Arsenal at that price in 2019. Injury history has to be a factor and his games would need managed. With a robust alternative in Greg Taylor though, if there’s a man worth gambling on, it’s this one. There’s no doubt over quality.

Central midfield - Hannibal Mejbri

There are claims of hijack in the air as Celtic reportedly tussle with Rangers for the Man Utd man. His stock has fallen at Old Trafford and a loan to Sevilla didn’t work out, but there’s an aggressive and tenacious midfielder waiting to be unlocked. Rodgers has brought Matt O’Riley’s game on to another level, could he do the same with Mejbri?

Winger - Ben Doak

A loan most likely but what a temporary move this could be. Doak has emerged as one of the brightest talents at Liverpool and reports claim his former club want him back. A permanent deal is probably difficult to do financially but Doak would certainly add speed and direct elements to the Celtic attack. Plus, he’d add to the UEFA quota for Champions League matches.

Striker - Adam Idah

It is edging into a case of when not if territory. Idah is still a Norwich City player but it’s an open secret that Rodgers wants him back in the Celtic fold after time on loan last season. Adding him would take some strain off Kyogo, who is the club’s only senior striker right now.