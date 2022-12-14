Eight players that Celtic and Rangers could target in January

While football fans have spent almost a month without club football due to the World Cup, the Scottish Premiership will return this weekend - closely followed by the start of the transfer window. Clubs will be able to delve back into the market from January 1.

Celtic and Rangers both currently occupy the top two spots in the Scottish to flight, with the former sitting comfortably with a nine point gap on their fierce rivals. Rangers may look to dip into their bank to improve their chances on catching up on Celtic, while Ange Postecoglou’s side will be eager to secure their second consecutive league title.

While many teams look to avoid selling or spending big in the January transfer window, it is always a good idea to instead look to bring in some youngsters on loan. Celtic and Rangers have previously turned to the Premier League to bring in some exciting talent such as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Amad Diallo and could do the same again.

Here is eight players the two Glasgow giants could consider signing on loan next month...

1. Facundo Pellistri Pellistri was a regular for Uruguay during the World Cup, despite still waiting on his competitive debut for Man United two years after joining the club for £9m. The Red Devils could look to send him out on loan after attracting potential suitors in Qatar.

2. Sam Greenwood - Leeds United Greenwood has been handed more first team football this season but could fall down the pecking order if Leeds strengthen their squad in January. A loan move may be on the cards for the young forward.

3. Nat Phillips - Liverpool Phillips looked very likely to leave Liverpool in the summer but has remained at the club, making only two appearances in the Premier League. The Reds may look to offload him next month, though it's unclear whether that will be on loan or a permanent exit.

4. Brandon Williams - Man United Williams spent last season on loan at Norwich City and could be sent away from Old Trafford again as he sits below Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the pecking order.