Celtic star ‘not interested’ in Premier League speculation. Ex-Rangers boss touted as Southgate replacement.

The FIFA World Cup finals have reached the semi-final stage and one of France, Argentina, Croatia or Morocco will have lifted the trophy by this time next week.

With the Qatar tournament coming to an end the return of domestic football is now here and the Scottish Premiership restarts this week. Rangers welcome Hibs to Ibrox on Thursday, December 15, and Celtic will travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the early kick off on Saturday, December 17.

Advertisement

Not only will domestic football be starting again but the January transfer window will be open in less than three weeks as clubs across Scotland can once again start buying and selling players. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Monday, December 12:

Juranovic ‘not interested’ in speculation linking with move away from Celtic

Celtic right back Josip Juranovic has said he is not interested in speculation linking him with a move away from Celtic, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The national publication mentions that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and a ‘host’ of clubs from England’s Premier League are keen on signing the Croatian who has been excellent for his country in their run to the World Cup semi-finals. The 27-year old was bought from Legia Warsaw in August 2021 for just £2.5 million and still has plenty of time remaining on his contract which isn’t set to expire till summer 2026.

Juranovic said: “Honestly, I haven’t read what was written since we arrived at the World Cup. We’re just focused on the national team. I even told my agent not to send me anything. I’m not interested at all right now. I want to do something for myself, my future sons and daughters, I want to tell them the story of what we did and to be proud.”

Former Rangers boss touted as Gareth Southgate’s England successor

Advertisement

After their 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the discussion as to whether Gareth Southgate should remain as head coach of the England men’s national side has started. The future of the former Middlesbrough boss is uncertain, and seems to divide opinion amongst supporters, but many outlets are beginning to suggest potential successors to the 52-year old.