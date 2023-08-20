Captain Callum McGregor came in for some criticism as the Hoops were out-fought by the Ayrshire side.

Furious Celtic fans believe Brendan Rodgers’ side are “regressing” after Sunday’s hugely disappointing 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The cup holders lacked creativity and struggled to create many chances, with Rodgers likely to have some concerns about his lack of potential game-changing options on the bench with just under two weeks of the summer transfer window remaining.

Marley Watkins scored the only goal of the match to ensure Derek McInnes’ men completed a quickfire Old Firm double and set up a quarter-final showdown against Hearts.

It was a first cup defeat for the Parkhead side under Rodgers and supporters are growing increasingly concerned about the overall state of the first-team squad with the Champions League group stages on the horizon next month.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

@MTONeill1 - “Worst Celtic performance I’ve seen in a long time. A handful of injuries and a sh**y pitch results in a sub-par outing with no flair, ideas, or plan B. Our squad isn’t as deep as it used to be and it shows. We need to invest in first 11 starters, not just young dev projects.”

@neil_howie - “Absolutely dreading the Champions League now. We need more signings. Going to be a long season.”

@Adamski196712 - “Well, that was a depressing step back in time. That was up there with Lennon levels of random nothingness hoping for a bounce of the ball or an individual bit of magic. Some injuries and the usual plastic pitch but the difference between this team and Ange’s is scary. Rodgers and the board have a lot of work to do with the remaining window. We have regressed at a pace that was unthinkable.”

@TyrannosaurusX9 - “Absolutely terrible, shocking performance. Gone are the days of ‘we never stop’.”

@T_Review- “We appear to have no plan on and off the pitch. Need to bring in some players. Can’t just rely on fringe players stepping up to replace last years starters.”

@garydg7 - “Looked like the Celtic of 2020. Biggest concern is the lack of ANY fight or desire. Allowed ourselves to be bullied. Captain totally missing, no one stood up to any of it. Given Brendan the players he asks for, not projects.”

@R4tser - “Got what we deserved in a lazy performance. They weren’t much better other than their dig which we lakced as well. Fair play to them tho. Did what we didn’t & got into a position to score. No width, no cut backs, no rhythm, no quality, no goals, no cup. Buck stops with manager.”

@Steviebarry89 - “Terrible performance, got to be the worst for quite some time. Can’t remember their keeper getting tested. Far too slow in possession.”

@greenbhoy1 - “From an innovative, exciting style of football in the model of Man City - to an orthodox 4-2-3-1 with ‘Dave Turnbull’ as a classic #10. Cheers Brendan.”