The injury latest and team news for Aberdeen and Celtic as both sides prepare for end-of-season Hampden showpiece

Holders Celtic and Aberdeen will go head-to-head in Scottish football’s showpiece match at Hampden Park this weekend in the Scottish Cup final.

The Hoops are bidding to retain the famous old trophy they won last season against Rangers, with Adam Idah’s late strike sealing a narrow 1-0 victory.

Seven-time winners Aberdeen, meanwhile, are preparing for the first final appearance in the competition since 2017, when they lost 2-1 to Celtic through a late Tom Rogic goal.

There have been five meetings between the sides this term with the first finishing in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Celtic Park as the Dons looked to go toe-to-toe with the champions earlier in the season. However, Brendan Rodgers’ side have won the four games since, including a 6-0 demolition in the League Cup semi-final at the national stadium back in November.

Celtic - looking to clinch a record breaking NINTH domestic Treble - have won the Scottish Cup on 42 occasions and they boast a formidable record in this competition under Rodgers, who has won ever match he’s been involved in during his two spells at the club.

Aberdeen lifted the trophy four times between 1982 and 1986 during a golden era for the North East outfit, while they have lost in the final nine times. They haven’t managed to get their hands on the silverware since 1990.

As we approach Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated cup final, we’ve rounded up the latest fitness and injury updates from both camps...

Jota (Celtic) - OUT

An ACL injury will prevent the Portuguese winger from returning to the pitch for at least 6-9 months.

Reo Hatate (Celtic) - OUT

Will sit out of the final after a “needles” tackle by Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye left the Japanese midfielder nurse a lower leg injury.

Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) - Available

Centre-back required stitches to a head wound after being struck by a chair from an Aberdeen fan at Tannadice last weekend. Received treatment on the pitch from paramedics and was taken off in a wheelchair. Back in training on Thursday and should be available for selection.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - Available

Sat out of a few recent Premiership games with a niggle but is back fit and available.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Aberdeen) - Doubt

Norwegian midfielder has returned to the pitch at Cormack Park after being sidelined since March with a nasty eye injury sustained in a freak training incident, which impacted his sight. Visited a specialist earlier this month and has now resumed full training sporting with special glasses in the first instance.