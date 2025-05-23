Amid flying Tottenham and Arsenal digs, a talkSPORT pundit has gone to bat for Celtic.

A talkSPORT shock jock has insisted Celtic need some respect shown as Tottenham and Arsenal digs whistle past each other on the airwaves.

It’s been a delightful week for ex Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou who delivered on his second season prophecy as Spurs beat Manchester United in the Europa League final. Champions League football has been booked and it’s also ended Tottenham’s 17-year wait for a trophy, just under two years after he swapped Celtic for North London.

Debate has been sparked over whether despite their lowly position of 17th currently in the Premier League, whether they have had a better season than second-placed Arsenal, purely because of their silverware success. Ex Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara and pundit Jason Cundy are known for their shock jock style radio show on talkSPORT and hosted it on Friday morning.

Jason Cundy defends Celtic

Former midfielder O’Hara was keen to ram home the point of Tottenham being ‘European champions’ as Arsenal digs continued to land but Cundy wasn’t having it as he jumped to the defence of Celtic, who won the European Cup in 1967, better known as the Champions League today.

O’Hara: “We will be playing in the same competition as our bitter rivals next season. One club celebrates silverware, the other celebrates beating Real Madrid. Cundy this morning has called Arsenal ‘the runt of the litter’ in European trophies. You want to revaluate that one?”

Cundy: “Look, everyone is talking because of what Spurs have done, who’s had the better season. I am saying Arsenal have had a better season.”

O’Hara: “Do me a favour.”

Cundy: “You can’t be 17th, mate. It’s a disgrace. Spurs cannot be the worst team outside the bottom three, you can’t. Your season has been saved. Your not champions, I have pulled you up.

O’Hara: “Champions League football.”

Cundy: “You’re not champions of Europe, you won the Europa League.”

O’Hara: “Champions of Europe.”

Celtic Champions League claim trumps Tottenham boast

Cundy: “You won the Europa League, no you’re not. Show respect to Celtic.

O’Hara: “You what pal?”

Cundy: “They can say they’ve been champions of Europe. Chelsea can. Arsenal can’t, Spurs can’t. Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool can. Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, show some respect to those teams. You can’t come on here saying you are champions of Europe. Here’s why they are the runt of the litter, Arsenal, for the size of that club to have one major European trophy in their history is nothing short of disgusting.”

Celtic’s achievement in 1967 is still something that is celebrated fondly by the club and its fans, with chanting remembering that clash versus Inter Milan becoming prominent in recent seasons. Jock Stein’s side beat Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon with a squad that was composed of local players who all grew up within 30 miles of Celtic Park. The Hoops impressed in the new league phase format of the Champions League this season, making it into the competition’s top 24. They were knocked out at the knockout round play off stage by Bayern Munich, who went on to win the Bundesliga.