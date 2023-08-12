The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines as the two Glasgow clubs take on Livingston and Aberdeen respectively this weekend.

The second round of Scottish Premiership fixtures kicks off this weekend with Rangers in action in front of the Ibrox faithful for the first time this campaign as Livingston come to town.

It will be Sunday afternoon when Celtic play with their first away match of the new season against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month so there is still plenty of time for clubs to get deals done in the coming weeks.

The Hoops are said to be ‘on alert’ as one of their current first team starts could be lined up by an English Premier League side who will soon be in the market to replace a £111m midfielder. Elsewhere, Rangers are apparently about to make a move to sign an experienced EFL defender from Championship club Millwall. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 12:

Celtic ‘on alert’ as star could replace £111m Liverpool target

The Scottish Sun report that Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate ‘could’ emerge as a transfer target for Brighton & Hove Albion when Moises Caicedo leaves them for Premier League rivals Liverpool or Chelsea. The Reds recently submitted a massive £111 million bid for the 21-year old Ecuadorian.

Hatate was previously linked with a move to the AMEX Stadium and is said to be close friends with current Seagulls’ star Kaoru Mitoma. It is also reported that any offer from the south coast club would have to be ‘big money’ to convince the Hoops to let the Japan international leave.

Rangers ‘move’ for Millwall defender

Per a report from Football Insider, Rangers have set their sights on signing Millwall defender Jake Cooper. The 28-year old is entering the final year of his contract at The Den and could apparently be signed for a cut-price fee.