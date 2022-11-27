Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate did not make the Japan squad for the Qatar finals. Group E blown wide open as Germany face Spain later today.

Japan were unable to build on their incredible 2-1 victory over Germany from their opening fixture of the 2022 World Cup finals and suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica, who themselves were hammered 7-0 by Spain in their previous match.

In a match which was hardly the most thrilling to watch for neutrals, Keysher Fuller’s 81st minute strike was enough to secure the win for the Central Americans and blow Group E wide open ahead of the blockbuster clash between Spain and Germany later tonight. On the balance of play, Japan were the better side with far more possession but managed just three shots on target all game which has led Celtic fans to once again question the curious decision by head coach Hajime Moriyasu not to include two of their star players in his squad.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate were both left at home despite impressing for the Hoops this season with Kyogo having scored 11 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Their Parkhead teammate Daizen Maeda did make the selection but was left on the bench for the Costa Rica match and played no part in proceedings.

Hoops supporters have taken to social media and are now even more bemused at the absence of Kyogo and Hatate than when the squad was initially named. However, although confused many are far from disappointed in the decision as it ensures the duo should stay injury free and also prevent them drawing interest from potential suitors with the January transfer window just around the corner.

“The decision to exclude Hatate and Kyogo from the #Japan squad is looking absolutely mental right now!” - @PASTA_Mick

“Don’t know the reason for not selecting Kyogo, but Japan missed a massive trick. He’d score some of these chances. #WorldcupQatar2022 #Japan” -@noelearly

“Stunned that Hatate and Kyogo didn’t get picked for this Japan team never mind squad! Hatate in particular after the season he’s had!” - @Danielh15215783

