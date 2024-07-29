Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The latest transfer news for Celtic.

Celtic have signed off on a few player departures this summer as they prepare for another title-defending season. Brendan Rodgers is looking to shake up his squad a little ready before the transger window closes, and his former club are now hawking one of his stars at Parkhead.

Leicester City are reportedly considering tabling a ‘big money offer’ for midfielder Reo Hatate, as they look ahead to their Premier League return following last season’s promotion and title win. That’s according to Mailsport, who claim that new Foxes boss Steve Cooper is looking to bolster his creative options in the middle of the park.

Leicester are yet to make an official bid for Hatate but Celtic ‘are aware’ that the English side are keeping tabs on him. This new information comes just weeks after the Hoops reportedy rejected an approach from Russian Premier League outfit Zenit St Petersburg, who were hopeful of adding the 26-year-old to their ranks.

Hatate only signed a new contract with Celtic last summer, extending his stay in Glasgow until 2028. His midfield teammate and club icon Matt O’Riley is also attracting attention this summer, with ongoing reports from Italy keeping track of whether the Hoops are going to sell offload him or not.

Leicester manager Cooper has highlighted his team’s need to bring in new faces as they look ahead to their season in England’s top flight. Speaking after his side’s pre-season defeat to Palermo, the former Nottingham Forest boss said: “Something needs to happen. We need players in as quickly as possible. We’re trusting each other to get the right ones in, and hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Hatate had limited time on the pitch for Celtic last season as he struggled with several injury setbacks. The Japanese international was sidelined for a total of 27 domestic games across all competitions with hamstring and calf problems.