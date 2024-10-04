Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old Firm giants Celtic and Rangers return to Premiership action with a point to prove as they look to bounce back from lacklustre results on the continent.

Leaders Celtic, who were unbeaten before their trip to Borussia Dortmund, saw their unbeaten start come to a shuddering halt as they were taught a brutal Champions League lesson in a 7-1 loss to last season’s finalists.

Meanwhile, Rangers were outclassed in front of their own supporters by a lethal Lyon team, in a disappointing 4-1 Europa League loss at Ibrox.

Celtic travel to strugglers Ross County as they seek their seventh successive Premiership victory while Rangers aim to reduce the deficit at the top of the table when they play host to St Johnstone.

Ahead of what promises to be an intriguing weekend at the top of the table, we take a look at all the key headlines surrounding both Glasgow heavyweights.

Celtic enter £9m fight with Crystal Palace to sign rising star

Scottish champions Celtic and Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are two clubs who pride themselves on their excellent recruitment and their ability to uncover hidden gems.

Both clubs are believed to be in the market for a young attacker in the January window and one player that has emerged as a top target for both clubs is Ivory Coast prodigy Bazoumana Touré Football player of Hammarby in Sweden.

Fotboll Direkt explains that after some ‘very strong development’, the teenager is ‘growing like crazy’ at Hammarby – with this not going unnoticed as Crystal Palace and Celtic continue to keep close tabs on him.

The report has hinted that Hammarby would demand a fee of around €10m (£8.4m) in order to part with their Ivorian forward who is continuing to gain suitors after registering five goals and two assists in 18 appearances in 2024.

Manchester United icon snubs former club to attend Rangers Europa League clash

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson opted to attend Rangers' game against Lyon on Thursday night rather than his old club’s draw with Porto.

Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is fighting to keep his job after a slow start to the campaign. His visiting team made a fast start by racing into a two-goal lead in Portugal but were pegged back by three goals in twenty-three minutes as Porto began to take initiative.

Matters looked to have got worse for Manchester United when Bruno Fernandes picked up his second red card in as many games, but his side’s blushes were ultimately spared by a dramatic last gasp equaliser from Harry Maguire.

Ferguson has been a regular attendee at Manchester United games this season but chose to focus his attentions on Rangers last night as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Lyon.

The legendary Scottish manager was born in Glasgow and played for Rangers between 1967 and 1969, scoring 25 times in 47 appearances.