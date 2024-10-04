Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aberdeen are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title for the first time in 40 years

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer believes that Aberdeen are serious contenders to beat Celtic and Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Dons have started the campaign in impressive fashion under new boss Jimmy Thelin. The Swede, who arrived from Elfsborg in the summer, has won all of his opening 12 competitive matches with the Reds, giving him the joint best winning start of any manager in Scottish football history alongside ex-Hoops boss Martin O’Neill in 2000.

Shearer believes that this run will give the team confidence that they can go all the way in this year’s title race and believes that Aberdeen’s absence from European football will also give them an advantage this term.

Celtic and Rangers both suffered heavy away defeats in Europe this weekend and Shearer believes the travel and the disappointment of losing could take its toll on both teams.

During an interview with Betfair, he explained: “When you look at the start to the season Aberdeen have had, winning all 12 games under a new manager, the longer it goes on you'd have to think they're serious contenders to upset Celtic and Rangers this season.

“Everyone’s talking about them and that can only be a good thing. I hope it continues because it'd be great if someone upset the apple cart up in Scotland.

“It would be great for the Scottish Premiership if they could win the title. They've had an amazing start.

“When you look at what happened to Celtic in Dortmund earlier this week, the result, the travel and everything else then that can only help Aberdeen, there's no doubt about that.

“It's great that Celtic are in the Champions League but in terms of what Aberdeen are trying to achieve, the heavy defeat as well as the extra games in Europe can only help them achieve what seems like the impossible and win the top-flight title.”

Aberdeen were notably the last team outside of the Old Firm to win the title 40 seasons ago, when they were managed by club legend Alex Ferguson. On that occasion, the Reds won the league title by seven points with Frank McDougall winning the Golden Boot with 23 goals.

Thelin's squad is now the only team in the top 50 countries ranked by UEFA to maintain a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Aberdeen will look to continue that run in the Premiership campaign with a home match against the league’s basement club Hearts.The Jambos have had a terrible winless start to the league season, which resulted in departure of manager Steven Naismith.

However, the Edinburgh side, after a last gasp equaliser against Ross County and a dramatic late win away to Dinamo Minsk in Europe are beginning to show signs of improvement under interim boss Liam Fox as the search for a permanent successor to Naismith continues.