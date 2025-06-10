The former Celtic manager’s sacking at Tottenham has proven a thorny topic.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has jumped to the defence of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou after his controversial sacking by Tottenham - but Jeff Stelling has a caveat.

Exactly two years on from leaving Parkhead after five domestic trophies from a possible six, the former Socceroos gaffer was sacked by Tottenham, despite ending their trophy drought by winning the Europa League. Their Premier League campaign proved calamitous and they finished 17th but the club still have passage to the Champions League via their European triumph.

It’s left sections of Spurs fans and onlookers puzzled as to why the Premier League side have opted to pull the trigger. McCoist was discussing the man who used to be in the dugout at the bitter rivals of the club he is famed for starring at, and insisted Celtic’s former manager deserved to hang on. Thomas Frank is now expected to replace him after impressive work at Brentford.

Ally McCoist on Ange Postecoglou sacking

He said on talkSPORT’s breakfast show: “I don't think it was the right decision to get rid of Ange, to be honest with you. That's the first thing I would say. I know the league position is unacceptable, I totally get that. But I felt he made it crystal clear that he threw all his eggs in one basket towards the end of the season, Jeff, in my opinion. I think he was unlucky with injuries as well.

“That said, the level of performance in the league was not good enough or anything like good enough. I understand that. However, pluses for me far, far, outweigh the minuses. You know, to win a European trophy, to win a trophy, first trophy in 17 years, first European trophy in I don't know how many years, and get them into the Champions League next year. I thought it gave him enough credit at the bank to keep his job, at the very least.

“Clearly that's not the case. I think Thomas Frank, he's proved himself at Brentford, he's a more than capable coach and manager. I can see that happening, I can see him moving on to certainly a bigger club in the shape of Tottenham. I think he's probably due his chance, he's due his opportunity with the job he's done, but I still think it's harsh on big Ange, I really do.”

Jeff Stelling has caveat over former Celtic boss

Legendary sports broadcaster Stelling though was in slightly less of a defensive mood when it came to the former Celtic manager. He reckons that while it is a difficult situation, allowing Postecoglou to dictate another summer transfer window could have had long term ramifications.

Stelling added: “It's a difficult one because I think, those 22 league defeats, finishing where they did in the table. If you give him the start of next season that means that your transfer policy during the course of the summer is tailored to Ange Postecoglou’s side, as opposed to a new manager. So it's a difficult shot. I certainly think that Thomas Frank has deserved his crack at a so-called big club.”