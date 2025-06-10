Celtic and West Ham United are just some of the clubs interested in the Danish star.

Another suitor has emerged on the scene for in-demand striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, amid Celtic and West Ham United murmurings.

The Hoops have been linked with a move for the Brondby forward throughout the 24/25 season. They were unable to get anything agreed, including in January when Kyogo was sold to Rennes, and now could be made to pay with reports recently suggesting West Ham United have now moved into position to make their case.

Lazio in Serie A, according to CittaCeleste, have now put the Danish forward on their agenda ahead of the summer market. He made his debut at the weekend for Denmark in a 2-1 win against Northern Ireland.

Celtic and West Ham transfer target wanted by Lazio

West Ham are said to have been tracking Kvistgaarden since the start of 2025 and were claimed to be weighing up making an official approach. Eintracht Frankfurt have also been mentioned as a suitor for the forward who could command a fee in excess of £12million. He scored 23 goals with seven assists in 38 games last season and now Lazio have identified the Celtic target on their list as strikers, it’s claimed, likening him to ex Napoli and Belgian star Dries Mertens.

It’s stated in Italian reporting: “If one were to think of a Mertens style profile also in terms of physical qualities, Lazio would look at Mathias Kvistgaarden, a twenty-three-year-old striker from Brondby and the Danish under-21 national team who is coming off a great season, with 23 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions. After Isaksen and Provstgaard, Lazio continues to look to Scandinavia for their market.”

Mathias Kvistgaarden left teary

The striker meanwhile has had little time for transfer chatter and has instead shared an emotional moment with his dad, Danish kit manager Nicolai, after his international debut. He said to Tipsbladet: “I think we both shed a tear before . I certainly did. Of course I'm touched to make my debut, but it's even more special to share the moment with him. It's not just having the family up in the stands, but I have my father down by the pitch next to me.

“The dream was 100 percent if you could get on the national team wall . So to make that milestone and cross it off and come up with some big names hanging there is huge. Especially when it's players like [Andreas] Maxsø and 'Jobbe' hanging up there. It was great. Lots of pace and intensity. These are some insanely good boys to run around and play with. Both the staff and the squad are good at welcoming us debutants. There's not much to complain about, excuse my language. It's been a pleasure to join this team, and they've made it easy.”

Brondby football director Benjamin Schmedes said: “Mathias' debut on the senior national team is a big milestone - both for him personally and for everyone in and around Brøndby IF. His performances this season speak for themselves, and he has worked hard, developed and continuously shown that he has the level for more. In addition, Kvistgaarden is an excellent ambassador for our values ​​in Brøndby IF, which he is allowed to display at such a high level as the Danish national team.”