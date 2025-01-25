Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An alternate Celtic transfer stance has been taken over the Portuguese star.

Jota is on his way to Celtic - but it’s been claimed that there’s another target who fits the club mould better.

The Portuguese winger is set to make a shock return to Glasgow just over 18 months after leaving for Al Ittihad. It comes after fan favourite Kyogo makes the move to Jota’s current club, Ligue 1 side Rennes, with the striker already in France and poised to make his move official.

A hunt for a striker will commence but Celtic have made another exciting recruit on the wings, having already got Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn on the books. But it’s another target in Aston Villa’s Louie Barry who is claimed to be of a better fit to the buy low and sell for far higher player-trading model.

He’s back at Villa after a fruitful loan at Stockport County and head of individual player development at Brentford, Steven Pressley, has watched him personally. Barry is said to be subject to a bid from the Parkhead side. The former Celtic star was appearing on The Warm-Up with Hoops hero Aiden McGeady and ex-Rangers and Scotland man Steven Naismith.

Pressley said: “They have been linked with the lad who has been doing very well in the lower leagues of England. I have actually seen him on a number of occasions, Louie Barry. I have seen him quite a number of times.”

McGeady then said that with the exit of Kyogo, a big name signing like Jota is needed to help smooth over fans amid a key exit. Naismith then commented on the prospect of Jota: “He’s not just a wide player. He produced goals as well as assists which would balance it off slightly.”

Then ex-Celtic defender Pressley insisted it was the Aston Villa man he’s watched who fit the Hoops player trading model better. He added: “I think Barry would be more of a Celtic signing.

“Just in the respect of the model Aiden talked about, bringing in players at a certain level, developing them with potential sell-on at big gains is probably looking at him, he fits that mould. Barry’s played a lot of his game on the left for Stockport.”

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said of Barry this week: “We are very happy with Barry. “We have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract because we believe in him and then he must continue his process as a player.

“It is to go on loan and continue getting minutes, getting confidence and getting his success playing at another club. How we worked with him last year and with him now is the right way for him.”