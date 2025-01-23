Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Premiership action returns this weekend following the midweek European fixtures. Celtic are up against Dundee on Saturday as they look to continue and potentially even extend their impressive lead at the top of the table. The Hoops have 19 wins from a possible 23 so far this season and boast a stunning 13-point lead over their closest rivals.

Rangers will attempt to make up some of the glaring space between them and their neighbours. Their next challenge will be an away trip to Dens Park to take on Dundee United to wrap up the Premiership weekend.

Celtic ‘unlikely’ to reach target’s asking price

Celtic have been in pursuit of signing Louie Barry from Aston Villa following his return from his latest loan with EFL League One side Stockport County. The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 23 appearances and has expectedly been turning heads with his impressive performances.

A recent report claimed that the Hoops were ‘set to test Villa’s resolve’ with a seven-figure opening offer for Barry. However, a new update has now put the rising star out of Celtic’s reach.

According to Football Insider, Brendan Rodgers and co are ‘unlikely to reach’ Aston Villa’s asking price. Celtic have tabled an initial offer of £5 million, reaching the £10 million mark after add-ons, with a buy-back clause also part of the deal. However, this is not enough to convince the Premier League side to part ways Barry, as they have knocked back Celtic’s efforts.

The previous report from the Daily Record claimed that Villa ‘would prefer’ to tie Barry down to a new deal and then allow him to leave on loan. However, the loan rules are strict, as the club will only permit a move to the EFL Championship. Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Stoke City from England’s second tier are all showing interest alongside Celtic.

Villa are now ‘unwilling’ to cash in on Barry this month, unless an offer too good to refuse is placed in front of them.

Rangers named ‘unaffordable’ asking price for forward

Cyriel Dessers is a man who has been linked with an exit for a while now after losing his regular starting position under Philippe Clement. Earlier this week, journalist Hugh MacDonald stressed Rangers’ need to find compromise when trying to facilitate a sale.

“That’s going to be the stumbling block, is actually getting a buyer for him,” MacDonald told PLZ Soccer. “From what I understand, he’s on a big wage, so he’s quite rightly not going to go to a club that might offer him 50-60 per cent of what he’s on right now unless Rangers come to some compromise on transfer fee or wages. So that might be the big problem.”

Indeed, a report from AS has since followed up, claiming Rangers are currently demanding a transfer fee that is ‘currently unaffordable’ for interested party Leganés. The La Liga side have been linked with Dessers prior to this new January pursuit but this stumbling block at Ibrox means they are now ‘looking for other ways’ to sign the 30-year-old forward. A loan until the end of the season is now looking the most likely if Rangers do not budge on their price tag.