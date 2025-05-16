The Scotland international was released by Celtic as a 15-year-old before embarking on a stunning rise to prominence

Andy Robertson has always dreamed of playing for Celtic - and former Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes reckons the Scotland skipper could make a sensational move back to Parkhead before the end of his career.

The 31-year-old defender - on course to become the most capped Scotland player of all-time - has enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year spell at Anfield since his bargain £8 million move from Hull City. He will add a second Premier League winners’ medal to his collection this season and has cemented his status as a club legend.

The left-back, however, is about to enter the final year of his contract on Merseyside and Morientes has tipped the ex-Queen’s Park and Dundee United star to cap off his glittering CV by turning out for his boyhood heroes before hanging up his boots.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, who offer the latest online casinos, Morientes said: “Andy Robertson has spoken about Celtic and it's probably because he's thinking about it. He is 31 and coming towards the end of his career. When you've been at a team like Liverpool for a while and you're approaching the end of your career, you always have to take a step back eventually.

“But of course, the team we're talking about is also a powerful team in the Premier League. But I think if he has a special bond with Celtic and the club recognises him as an important player, then it could be possible.”

Robertson was released by the Scottish champions as a 15-year-old for being too small, but despite dealing with that early rejection he has never hidden his love for the Hoops.

Appearing as a guest on the We Are Liverpool podcast back in 2023, Robertson said: “I grew up a massive Celtic fan. Had the season ticket, used to go to every home game in particular and try to go to some away games and things like that.

“Celtic was my life. Went to school and then you come back and you go in your garden and you pretend to be Henrik Larsson for instance. I was lucky. The team I grew up with was a fantastic Celtic team with Larsson, Chris Sutton, Stiliyan Petrov, all these players, Neil Lennon.

“So I had a really good team to watch. They were all my heroes. Celtic was it for me. I didn’t really watch much other football I was that focused on trying to watch Celtic and Celtic was in the Champions League.

“So that’s when I watched them play against English teams and stuff but I didn’t watch that much English football. I only watched really the Champions League when [English] teams played in it.

“If a Celtic game was on and say Liverpool were playing Man United, I’d watch Celtic against Motherwell or whoever it was. So it was always Celtic for me. I just didn’t really watch other football.”