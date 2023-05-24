The Hoops have continued to sweep the end-of-season award ceremonies after defending the league title in style.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Season for 2022/23, while Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi has scooped the Player of the Season award after notching 25 goals.

The Hoops, who have successfully retained their top-flight crown and are currently eight points clear of closest rivals Rangers, travel to Easter Road for their penultimate league match against Hibernian tonight as they aim to bounce back from two disappointing results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian boss Postecoglou has previously picked up two Glen’s Premiership Manager of the Month awards throughout the campaign. His side have won 31 of their 36 league matches, scoring 107 goals in the process and tasting defeat on two two occasions.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “This has been another exceptional season for Ange Postecoglou and everyone involved at Celtic Park, where they have dominated the domestic scene and produced levels of performance which other sides have struggled to compete with.

“That form has put them in a position to compete for the treble of League, League Cup and Scottish Cup and there was no doubt in our voting panel’s mind that he is a worthy winner of the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Season award. My congratulations to Ange, his coaching staff and his team for another superb season.”

Commenting on his latest accolade, Postecoglou stated: “It is great to be recognised again in this way and we thank the SPFL and sponsors (Glen’s) for this award. It is an award which really reflects the huge collective effort of everyone at the club to deliver our second successive Premiership title. Once again, everyone at the club has been absolutely united and worked tirelessly all year to bring such well-deserved success to our supporters.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Postecoglou was completely unfazed by news from bitter rivals Rangers that several experienced players will depart the Ibrox club this summer, admitting he is not interest in any of their summer transfer business.

Asked if he expects a tougher title challenge from Michael Beale’ side next season, he said: “I don’t know why that would even concern me to be honest. This time last year Rangers were in a Europa League final and a Scottish Cup finals, and they strengthened after the season didn’t they?

“So does anybody really care? Like, seriously. We didn’t start favourites in my first year and probably weren’t overwhelming favourites this year, so people will say what they want, mate. Everyone has got a plan until they are punched on the nose and then you kind of reasses from there.