The Hoops require four more goals from their remaining two league matches to equal the same total set by Jock Stein’s legendary side in 1967.

Kyogo Furuhashi has seen pictures in the Parkhead corridors and heard the stories about Celtic’s legendary Lisbon Lions icons of the sixties - now he wants to help the club match their sensational goals total from 55 years ago.

The prolific Japanese striker is targeting his own framed place on the stadium walls alongside some of the club’s greatest-ever players, but admits he still got a long way to go as as the Hoops close in on a rather significant landmark.

The 28-year-old former Vissel Kobe star is already on his way to earning cult hero status among the Hoops fanbase with an impressive 51 goals scored in just two seasons, including several big-game moments to help the club secure back-to-back League Cup final triumphs.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates his goal against St Mirren

Kyogo is well aware of Celtic’s historic past and the important part Jock Stein’s heroes played in that success. While appreciating it will be impossible to achieve what they did, Furuhashi has his sights set on matching at least one record.

The Scottish champions dropped points at home against St Mirren on Saturday but the 2-2 draw lifted Ange Postecoglou’s side on to 107 league goals for the season - suprassing the 106 managed by Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles in season 2016/17. With just two fixtures remaining, the record set by Stein’s men (111) in their record breaking 1967 campaign is now under serious threat.

Furuhashi said: “We need four more goals to match that record. Can I score four more? I don’t know if I can do it! But as a team, I believe it is definitely achievable in the remaining two games. I know there is a lot of history at this club and a lot of great achievements, from great teams like the Lisbon Lions.

“Teams like that one are the reason the club is where it is today, and it’s th reason we are all here today. You see the pictures on the walls around the stadium and you hear a lot about the great history. I will be glad if one day my picture is on the walls as well, but there are many things I need to do before then. Thats my focus.

“It would be nice to get the record, but if we want to enjoy such a moment we need to prepare well in training and produce performances in the matches. There is always the target to score as many goals as I can and hopefully I can add to my total in the final matches of the season. The most important thing is to win the matches though.”

Kyogo took his tally to 31 goals for the campaign with an excellent strike to make it 1-1 in Saturday’s Premiership clash against St Mirren after they Paisley outfit had taken a shock lead. It was a trademark run and finish from the Japanese sensation as he rounded off a slick attacking move initiated by fellow countrymen Tomoki Iwata and Reo Hatate by finding the top corner of the net.

Ex-Hoops defender Alan Stubbs reckons Furuhashi is now worth over £20million but insists Celtic don’t need to be pressured into selling their talisman. He told Grosvenor Sport: “The big thing for Celtic is the financial position they find themselves in. I think the playing field they are on now is different and improved to five years ago. Then they might have had to sell a player but now they don’t have to because the balance sheet is very healthy.

“If they are tested over Kyogo then they are going to make sure that he will go for top dollar and let’s be honest, he won’t go for anything less than £20million. I think Kyogo has been exciting since the day he arrived. I was interested to hear Ange’s comments that the team are not giving him the best service.