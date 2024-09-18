Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou | Getty Images

The Tottenham boss has made reference to his time at Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou has pointed to Celtic success over Rangers when doubling down on his Tottenham trophy remarks.

Spurs have started the season with a win, a draw and two defeats to begin their latest Premier League campaign, and second under the ex-Hoops gaffer. A 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the North London derby sparked a fiery response from Postecoglou, where he stated he always wins trophies in his second season.

That has sparked debate south of the border but those comments are not something that he turns away from, but instead doubles down upon. And he points to time at Celtic for reasons why.

After coming in under a level of scrutiny from J League side Yokohama F. Marinos, there was scepticism early in his reign with Rangers the title holders. He wrestled the Premiership back to Parkhead from Ibrox and won the League Cup to boot in his first campaign at the helm, and won a Treble in year two.

Those successes feature in his bullish Tottenham stance. Postecoglou said: “Am I supposed to say that is not really relevant or that doesn’t really count, or that is not really important? Because it is to me.

“Because that is what I have got to rely on is that in my 26 years as a manager, I have had success. A lot of that, most of that, has come in the second year. Sometimes it’s the first year, sometimes it’s the third year.

“I will say, we are four games into a season, it’s pretty early. I remember when I was up in Scotland they ruled me out after two games, it was all over in the year we won the double.”