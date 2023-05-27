The Scottish Premiership title party has well and truly started for Celtic fans but with a potential domestic Treble on the horizon, Ange Postecoglou will hope his side don’t celebrate too wildly this weekend.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Alistair Johnston were forced off injured during the 5-0 rout of Aberdeen on Trophy Day at Parkhead, but both players should be available to feature in next Saturday’s Scottish Cup final, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hoops boss delivered a positive update on the condition of both players, with the Japanese striker in particular seen limping heavily during the post-match title celebrations which left supporters sweating over hit fitness.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Ange Postecoglou with the Premiership trophy at full time.

Furuhashi picked up a knock after colliding with Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos as he attempted to latch onto a slack backpass from Mattie Pollock. He tried to play on but was unable to recover and and team mate Reo Hatate helped him off the pitch alongside a member of the club’s physio department.

Canadian full-back Johnston was also replaced just after the hour mark when he went to ground off the ball, but Postecoglou shed some positive news on both players.

The Australian said: “I don’t think it’s anything serious with Kyogo. I’ve spoken to the medical guys and we’ll see how it settles down. But at this stage, with it being a cup final - listen, he’s played in one on one leg (2021 League Cup final) so unless both legs are out I reckon there’s a chance he’ll play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s the same for Alistair Johnston who also came off. He felt his injury lock but I didn’t think we’d get 90 minutes out of him today anyway. He was brilliant for the time he was on so, again, we’ll assess it. But watching him jump around the dressing-room afterwards, they all seem OK.”

It was another title triumph to savour for the Celtic squad as captain Callum McGregor hoisted the trophy aloft - the 19th time he has got his hands on the silverware. So, what have the players been saying about their latest success:

CALLUM McGREGOR

“It means everything. Every one, every year is special, always a different challenge you have to go through and the boys have risen to it well. The style of football and attitude we’ve shown has been first class. Another special day and the players and supporters should enjoy it as much as possible.

“It was important to remind everyone why we are champions, if you were to sum up the season that was close a 90 minutes as you’ll get. It set us up really well for next weekend (Scottish Cup final) as well. To lead this club back into the Champions League is what everyone wants. It is so important to this club to be back at the elite level.”

JOTA

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last year, I had a glimpse of what Celtic was and this year was even better. You can see why by the atmosphere, how proud everyone is and today was for the fans.

“When you have opportunities and keep on playing week-in, week-out, I think everything just gets better. I was no different, the team was no different. I’m just very grateful for the opportunity that Celtic gave to me and the kind of football we play every weekend is really good so we’ll keep on doing it.

“It’s a very exciting and amazing time for us. It’s a big responsibility (trying to win a Treble) but we go again.”

JOE HART

“That’s one thing that really humbles you about this place, the club has won so much, there’s so much rich history. I think this is a key message to live in the moment and enjoy the good times. We’ve all worked hard as a group and as a fanbase travelling up and down the country and in Europe. We appreciate each other and it’s nice to have a day like this to celebrate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve got a huge cup final next week which we all know is going to be a tough game. You never know what will happen in cup finals, there’s a lot of emotion on show but it’s a great opportunity for us to crown a really good year. The message from the manager is constant and why not look for more (silverware). We can do that and we’ll look to win it.