The Celtic player has had transfer interest in him this month.

Atlanta United have reportedly been handed an answer to the questions they posed over a key Celtic star.

Kyogo has been the club talisman since arriving in 2021 during the Ange Postecoglou era. He has been subject of speculation this month with regards a move to the MLS and linking up with former Celtic manager Ronny Deila, who has been named gaffer at Atlanta.

A bizarre mix-up even occurred this month when it was announced that Kyogo had signed for the Stateside outfit, but it was confirmed as a mistake. The Daily Mail now state Atlanta “ are preparing to admit defeat in their quest” to sign Kyogo amid American reports that interest had cooled.

They have two designated player slots vacant ahead of the new MLS season and want a centre forward, but despite being willing to put up as much as £10m in the summer window the answer they’ve got on the Celtic transfer query is “Kyogo is less keen to commit to Atlanta United than Atlanta United are to commit to him.”

That said, “Kyogo could still leave Celtic after the Champions League games against Young Boys and Aston Villa if an offer appears which suits all parties before end of the window.” Captain Callum McGregor is in no doubt that the champions should look to keep the Japanese international.

He said earlier this month: “He’s a top player and has given us so many good memories in such big games. He’s been the difference; he’s been decisive for us. I’ve probably run out of superlatives for him, to be honest. But he’s still such a huge and important part of what we’re doing and we’re really lucky to have him as well.

“So, I’m sure that the club will want to keep him as long as we can because he’s a huge player for us and, again, in sticky games like this, he can come in and make the difference and that’s what you need for your strikers.

“His record’s been incredible since he came in. That’s what this club is. We always want to keep moving forward and, if there’s business to be done, then we want to do it and just keep pushing everybody in the right direction.”