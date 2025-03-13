The former Celtic boss provided a tense showdown with journalists ahead of Tottenham’s latest Europa League match.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has embarked on a fiery showdown with the media down south ahead of a huge clash for his Tottenham side.

With a low Premier League finish seemingly on the cards and out of both domestic cups, the Europa League provides a chance for silverware at Spurs. It is also a possible route to the Champions League but they trail 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar after leg one of their last 16 tie.

Postecoglou faced his usual media duties ahead of the return match in North London but things turned tense quickly as he was strapped in for a grilling that he met with fire. That included questioning on an achievement done with Celtic.

Tottenham responses turn fiery

First off the bat, Postecoglou was asked whether this game was win or bust for his project, which the Aussie did not take kindly to. He responded in quotes shared by Football London: “There are not many professions in the world where you have to come in and answer questions like that, is there?

"But I am going to be polite and say we're focused on winning the game and need to put in a better performance than we did last Thursday. Obviously that wasn't anywhere near the standard we want to play, but if we can play with the intensity and tempo we showed at the weekend, we'll give ourselves a good chance to progress."

Back in September, Postecoglou said after a defeat to Arsenal: "I'll correct myself. I don't usually win things - I always win things in my second season. Nothing's changed."

That was something Postecoglou did manage at Celtic as he won a Treble in his second season, and the ex-boss stood by his claim as he was asked whether he regretted giving that statement out in public. He responded: “My view has always been when you’re asked a question you answer it. I wasn’t making anything up. I was asked a question, I answered that question. People have sort of used it for their own purposes in suggesting I was making a bold claim but I wasn’t. I was stating a fact. If that doesn’t happen this year then I cannot say that anymore if I’m asked next year can I? What was I supposed to say? ‘I always win in the second year but, well I have in the past everywhere I’ve been, here it won’t happen’ Is that what people want to hear?

“I don’t have an issue with that. People can twist these things and use them. Maybe we will defy the odds and I do win something. You know what people will say? ‘Isn’t it great that he made such a bold claim.’ People just use it the way they want to depending on the circumstances. I will always answer things the way I feel comfortable answering them. I’m really comfortable and proud of the fact that everywhere I have been I have won things. I think it’s something where I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn’t. Whether I win something in my second year here time will tell.”

No pressure

On whether he feels the pressure of Tottenham being one of the favourites for the trophy, Postecoglou remained defiant. He said: “No, no extra pressure. I guess as I said before, I think we were obviously disappointed with our performance in the first leg and I guess the important thing is we didn’t make tie impossible for us to get back into. It is still very tight.

“Obviously they have the goal advance, but being at home and if we can play with the intensity and tempo we played at the weekend, I think we’ll have the opportunity to progress. Should we progress then we’ll obviously have another big challenge in the next round but right now the key focus is to put in a really strong performance at home tomorrow night and we’ll go from there.”