The former Tottenham and Bournemouth has been touted for swapping Celtic for Everton.

A former scout can see the sense in David Moyes using a Celtic link to strike up an Everton deal for a Hoops favourite.

The Toffees look to have got to a place of relative security under the Scotsman in the Premier League. They have been linked with Celtic’s Cameron Carter Vickers this month, the American international who has been a stalwart since moving to Glasgow in 2021.

He joined initially on loan in 2021 and then made his move from Tottenham permanent the following year. Bryan King was a scout at Everton between 2008 and 2017 and has been looking at a potential deal for Carter-Vickers in Merseyside.

Everton exit could spark an incoming from Glasgow

Jarrad Branthwaite’s long-term Everton future is not set in stone and experienced defender Michael Keane is out of contract come the end of this campaign. King can see a a world where Moyes uses time as a Celtic player to his benefit, utilising that connection to try and get Carter-Vickers in as a possible replacement, as the ex-scout makes a prediction.

He told Goodison News: “Moyes started his career at Celtic. They’re obviously going to get rid of one of their centre-backs, that is for sure. Therefore, if this player is potentially coming in, he will act as a potential replacement. If Carter-Vickers is the right man for the job, then whatever he is going to cost will be of Moyes’ interest.”

Big fee may be needed

It may require a sizeable sum to get Celtic to part with Carter-Vickers, given his importance to the team and the fact he signed a new deal until 2029 last year. He told the Celtic website at the time: “I am really delighted to sign this new contract with Celtic. I have loved everything about the club from day one and I am so pleased to have been part of some real successful times across the last few years.

“You always play the game to win, and being part of some great winning moments with Celtic has been really big for me, a real honour. I have had a great welcome and support from the Celtic fans ever since I came here. We all know the love and passion our fans have for the club, there is nothing better than playing at a packed Celtic Park and I am delighted to be playing my football here.

“I have really enjoyed working with the Manager, the staff and great team-mates and we will all be doing everything we can to bring our fans more and more success over the next few years.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers added: “This is great news for us all that Cameron has extended his contract with the club. He has been an absolute rock for us since he joined the club and has played to such a high standard so regularly, week in, week out. He has been such a pillar of strength in our defence and a real leader in the team – I know he is held in such high regard, too, by his team mates.

'His qualities as a player, his personality and his absolute commitment to the game make him a real joy to work with. I know Cam loves the club and the city and really has made Celtic his home and we are delighted to have him here with us. There has been a lot of talk about the interest in him from elsewhere, but all he has done is get on with his football, decide where he wants to be and we are delighted that he sees his future at Celtic.”