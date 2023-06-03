The atmosphere is building at Hampden Park ahead of the 150th Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle - and you’re all-important team news is in!

He must, for the time being, concentrate on guiding the Parkhead club to a world-record EIGHTH domestic treble at the national stadium against the Championship outfit, who are attempting to overcome almost a month-long break from competitive action.

Postecoglou has decided to make just ONE change to the side who thrashed Aberdeen 5-0 on trophy day last weekend. Israeli winger Liel Abada drops to the bench with Daizen Maeda given the nod to start on the wing instead.

Utility man Tomoki Iwata keeps his place at centre-half alongside Carl Starfelt, with Yuki Kobayashi absent from the matchday squad all together. Alistair Johnston and Kyogo Furuhashi have both passed fitness tests and also make the starting XI.

Inverness boss Billy Dodds gave his players nine days off after their Championship season ended in early May after missing out on the play-offs. He has also made one alteration to his line-up with midfielder David Carson in for Hibernian loanee Daniel McKay, who drops to the bench

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Carl Starfelt, Tomoki Iwata, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley; Jota, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Benjamin Siegrist (GK), Sead Haksabanovic, Liel Abada, David Turnbull, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh