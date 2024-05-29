Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

Celtic could face a battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets this summer

Celtic star Matt O’Riley has reportedly emerged on the radar of Southampton this summer. According to a report by GiveMeSport, the Saints are ‘ready’ to launch a bid for the Denmark international in the upcoming transfer window.

The Hoops landed the midfielder back in 2022 and he has since become one of their key players. He helped them win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double in this past season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Riley, who is 23-years-old, is under contract at Celtic Park until June 2027 meaning his current club are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of the Londoner and has said in the past: "I like him a lot. I think he is a really intelligent footballer. He is a top professional. He prepares his body well and he prepares his life well. He wants to do well. He sets his standards high every day to be better.

"When I looked at his numbers and everything else I think I said to him you need to score more goals as he didn't do it enough. He was a bit like James Forrest when I first came into the club. He didn't score enough for the talent they had and I was looking at Matt from last season and his first goal was in February. You can't have that talent and be waiting that long.

"It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his move to Celtic, he rose up through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to play a handful of first-team games for the Whites before heading out the exit door in 2020.

He then has a spell at MK Dons before moving up the border a couple of years ago and he hasn’t looked back since.

O’Riley has made 119 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions to date and has fired 27 goals, 19 of which came last term under the guidance of Rodgers.

Southampton are the latest team to be linked with a swoop for him as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They won the Championship play-off final at Wembley over the weekend after beating Leeds United in the final. Striker Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game in the first-half and they managed to hold on after the interval.

Former Celtic man Stuart Armstrong is currently on the books of the Saints but sat out of their clash last Sunday due to injury.