The Arsenal player has a Celtic connection

The Arsenal player has made a transfer admission with a Celtic rumour lurking.

Kieran Tierney has admitted that his Arsenal career is all but over - as he names where he’d like to go next.

The Celtic hero has spent this season out on loan at Real Sociedad, but the injury problems that have hit him since his 2019 move to Arsenal have arisen in spells. He was signed by the Gunners for £25m from Celtic but lost his place in the team, and was eventually loaned last summer.

A move back to Sociedad looks unlikely and the rumour of an emotional Celtic return refuses to go away. However, speaking with The Athletic, Tierney says a move back to La Liga or Serie A appeals with his North London days likely numbered. He said when asked if he expects to leave Arsenal again: "There is every chance. Look at the squad depth in that position now.

“They have (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Jurrien) Timber, (Takehiro) Tomiyasu, (Jakub) Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving. But you never know in football.

"You get the rare case with (William) Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again. Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.

“You get one career and you don’t know how short or long it is going to be, so you have to try everything and make the most of it.

