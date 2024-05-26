Arsenal player set for crunch transfer talks with Gunners amid undying Celtic rumour

Arsenal and Scotland's Kieran Tierney

The Celtic hero has spent this season in Spain but now faces an Arsenal transfer decision.

Celtic hero Kieran Tierney is set for talks with Arsenal over his future after time at Real Sociedad came to an end.

The left-back has been named in Steve Clarke's provisional squad for Euro 2024 after proving his fitness in time for the major tournament, following a recent injury. He started as Sociedad lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on the final day of the La Liga season. What comes next is not known but it has been claimed that Arsenal could look to move him on at the end of the season, and Tierney himself has admitted it doesn’t look likely he works his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Now Fabrizio Romano has claimed on X that both Arsenal and the player “will discuss other solutions for the left back.” A burning rumour of a Celtic reunion has refused to budge after they ignited last summer, with Tierney a hero at Parkhead after rising from an academy prospect to serial trophy winner before a £25m exit to Arsenal.

Over the course of his loan in Spain, Tierney has played 27 times with two assists. Injuries have played a factor in the season but he has still impressed when given the opportunity in his first venture abroad.