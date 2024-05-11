Kenny Miller went on a furious rant after John Lundstram's red card.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram had an afternoon to forget in his side’s costly 2-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic, who are now within touching distance of yet another Premiership title.

Celtic came out the traps from the word go and took the initiative early on in front of the home crowd as a goal from Matt O’Riley gave them the lead in the 35th minute.

The Hoops quickly doubled their advantage moments later through John Lundstram’s own goal in the 38th minute, and the ex-Sheffield United man’s day only got worse moments later. Rangers showed signs of a revival in the 40th minute when Cyriel Dessers pulled one back. But any momentum gained from the Nigeria's goal was quickly killed off when Lundstram saw red from an ankle-high tackle on Alistair Johnston following a VAR review.

Celtic icon and commentator for the game Chris Sutton claimed that Lundstram was ‘out of control’ as replays showed the Scouser’s challenge which appeared to get little of the ball.

However, fellow commentator and former Ibrox favourite Kenny Miller was having none of it and responded with an almighty rant which lambasted the referee for his call.

Kenny Miller went viral for his furious rant at the referee.

“He’s going to win the ball, Johnston plants his leg and he catches him. Every tackle like that cannot be a red card.” Miller said.

He continued: “See in real time, that’s never a red card, Never a red card. Now, looking the still.”

“You know what, the way the game is going now, that is not a red card. There’s no way that’s a red card.bEvery kick can’t be a red card. Alistair Johnston plants his foot in the way of where John Lundstram is going.”

The rant attracted great debate on social media and quickly went viral on X.