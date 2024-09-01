Gabriel Agbonlahor spent much of his career at Aston Villa. | Getty Images

Aston Villa come head-to-head with Celtic in the Champions League this season.

An Aston Villa hero was one of the interested onlookers at Parkhead on derby day this weekend.

Celtic ran amok against Rangers in a 3-0 Premiership stroll. Goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo put them on easy street before Callum McGregor’s thumping effort put the icing on the cake for boss Brendan Rodgers, who’s side are five points clear of their rivals at the summit of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midweek, Premier League side Aston Villa were one of the teams Celtic were drawn against midweek, and Gabriel Agbonlahor was getting the lowdown on the Hoops ahead of that clash. He was spotted in the stands in Glasgow’s east-end to watch the game, and it ticked off an item on his derby bucket list.

Speaking previously on his desire to attend a Celtic vs Rangers game, the striker who spent all of his career at Aston Villa outside two loan spells said to talkSPORT: “Biggest derby is Rangers/Celtic. It is on my bucket list to go and see.

“When you watch it on the TV, you can feel the adrenaline watching the game. You can feel the atmosphere from the fans, you can see the two teams dislike each other. That is a big, big derby. The biggest in Britain by a mile, for me.

"Some of the others… Manchester United vs Manchester City - not really for me. Manchester United/Liverpool - yes there is a rivalry but the players are shaking hands nowadays. I think [the Old Firm derby] is my no.1 from watching it as a kid.

“The days of Henrik Larrson [at Celtic] and Brian Laudrup [at Rangers]. There are obviously other things that I won't go into detail about that game that makes it more aggressive."